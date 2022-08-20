An injury-riddled Barnawartha is limping into the finals series after suffering one of its worst defeats for several seasons against flag contender Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The Tigers have been the worst hit side by key injuries which has taken a toll, highlighted by their 0.2 (2) to 18.18 (126) loss against the Hawks.
Advertisement
They failed to score in the opening term as the home side slammed on six-goals to open up a commanding lead.
Dayle Martin, Connor Newnham and Jason Bartel were all instrumental in the early onslaught.
Big Hawk Tristan Mann also dominated in the ruck in the absence of Tiger ruckman Adam Elias.
ALSO IN SPORT
Newnham booted five goals in a promising sign as he gains match fitness and touch after recently returning from a knee injury.
The Tigers face Dederang-Mt Beauty in the elimination final on Sunday.
While the Hawks clash with Beechworth in the qualifying final.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.