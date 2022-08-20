Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley kicked the match-winner with less than two minutes left in a pulsating clash against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Whiley's effort and Leigh Williams' major after the siren resulted in a 12.12 (84) to 11.10 (76) home win.
The teams are almost certain to meet in the qualifying final in a fortnight.
"We just hung in there, but Albury's pressure was unreal," Whiley offered.
The coach has played around 70 per cent of the season up forward after spending virtually his entire time at the club, arriving in 2017, in the midfield.
"It has its days, high half-forward is probably the toughest position on the ground, but I did play more in the middle with Gibbo out," he revealed.
Michael Gibbons has an ankle complaint.
Albury was coming off a 13-point loss against Lavington and co-coach Luke Daly questioned the players' effort, but the Tigers' commitment couldn't be faulted in a gutsy display, with a stack of injuries, including a serious leg injury to co-coach Anthony Miles.
"The effort we showed over four quarters was a real positive," Daly suggested.
Williams now has a five-goal lead in the Doug Strang Medal with 61 after booting three, his lowest output this year against Lucas Conlan, with Nick Fothergill also kicking three.
Fothergill, Jack Sexton, Matt Holgate, Lach Howe and Leigh Masters were terrific.
Jacob Conlan was the Tigers' best with five majors, Jeff Garlett added three, while Riley Bice, Isaac McGrath and Lucas Conlan featured.
