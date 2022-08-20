The Border Mail
Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley kicks late goal to down Albury

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated August 20 2022 - 11:23am, first published 10:50am
Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley (right) has spent more time forward this year and it won his team the match in a crackerjack against Albury.

Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley kicked the match-winner with less than two minutes left in a pulsating clash against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

