A 500 kilogram book shipment from Wodonga is due to arrive in Bangkok next week as part of an ongoing project to help school children in remote villages.
Advertisement
Organiser Jos Weemaes said from Bangkok, the books would be transported over land to Surin, about 500 kilometres to the north east by members of the Rotary Club of Surin.
They will take responsibility for the selection of the schools and the distribution of the books to the schools.
"A true international project to help those who are less fortunate than us," Mr Weemaes said.
For several years, Lifeline Australia's Albury office has been the Rotary club's main supplier of books, providing them at a discounted rate.
Club fundraising, such as Bunnings barbecues or Murray United canteen work, helps pay for the books and shipment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The first collection of books was hand delivered in May 2019, with a larger second shipment, 250kg, leaving Wodonga in August that year.
In February 2020, the project sent 650kg of books that arrived in Bangkok in March, but then remained in a warehouse for about five months owing to pandemic delays. When finally distributed, the books were well received.
"Often these schools have limited means and good picture/reading books with interesting stories help the children to learn more about the world outside their little village," Mr Weemaes said.
"They not only learn about western (stories) but also will achieve a basic understanding of the English language."
Mr Weemaes thanked the Albury-Wodonga community, Lifeline Australia in Albury and all the Rotary club members who assisted to finance the shipments.
"Without the help of many in this chain of events this project would not have been possible," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.