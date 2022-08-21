The Border Mail
Home/Life & Style/Books

Rotary Club of Wodonga West collects books for remote Thai schools

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
August 21 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAVEL PREPARATIONS: Rotary Club of Wodonga West's Jos Weemaes gets the pallet with books ready for a long voyage from the Border to remote villages in Asia.

A 500 kilogram book shipment from Wodonga is due to arrive in Bangkok next week as part of an ongoing project to help school children in remote villages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.