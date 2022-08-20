Bullioh is through to the preliminary final.
The Bulldogs ended Federal's season and, sadly, potentially its time in the Upper Murray Football Netball League with a 22.10 (142) to 4.3 (27) caning in Saturday's elimination final.
Federal president Craig Sheather told The Border Mail last week a severe player shortage could see the club fold after it was forced to forfeit the final round match.
Harry Schubert led the scoring for the Bulldogs with a season-high six goals at home, doubling his previous best.
The Swans couldn't handle Schubert's skill and he will play a vital role in just how far the third-placed team can progress over the coming weeks.
Broc Hardisty and Jacob Curran snared three apiece, while a host of players bagged doubles in the thumping win, including Josh Walters and Clayton Bosman.
Ewan Hampton kicked two for the Swans.
Tumbarumba and Cudgewa will now meet in Saturday's grand final qualifier at Tumbarumba.
The home team finished three wins clear after the regular season.
The loser will then face Bullioh.
