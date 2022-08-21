Osborne coach Sally Hunter is pleased to be heading into finals with momentum following a 15 goal win against third placed Billabong Crows on Saturday.
Tigers' shooters Caren Hugo and Lucy Bennett continue to team-up well in goals and were well supported down the court by Sara Schneider.
"Our shooters essentially have two years under their belts together, so I think we're in good form heading into finals," Hunter said.
"Our combos across the court are looking really good.
"I'm happy that we've had a bit of a hard run home, and to finish with the Crows was a good way to lead into finals.
"To get a solid win against them gives us good momentum heading in."
Jindera have finished the home and away season as the minor premiers and will now join Osborne in having a week off before the two sides meet.
In other round 18 Hume League A-grade results, Lockhart had a strong 63-36 win against Culcairn.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla finished its season off on a high after toppling CDHBU by 20 goals at Walla Walla.
Holbrook also made the most of its last encounter to outrun Brock-Burrum Saints 53-21, while Howlong was too strong for Murray Magpies on their home court (54-37).
The Bulldogs were 56 goal winners against the Swampies at Jindera.
Joining Jindera and Osborne in finals are Billabong Crows, Howlong, Lockhart and Culcairn.
Next weekend will see the Crows and Lions meet, while the Demons and Spiders will go head-to-head.
