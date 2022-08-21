The Border Mail

Wagga Kangaroos end Albury Thunder's season in Group Nine rugby league

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 21 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUTSTANDING: Albury Thunder's Ty Fletcher was superb in the 12-point loss to Wagga Kangaroos. Picture: COURTNEY REES - THE DAILY ADVERTISER

Albury Thunder's brave bid to return to finals is over in Group Nine rugby league.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.