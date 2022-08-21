Albury Thunder's brave bid to return to finals is over in Group Nine rugby league.
The Border club needed to defeat Wagga Kangaroos in Saturday's final round to win through to the elimination final, but the home team proved too strong 22-10.
The Thunder went into the match without its best front-rower Sam Collins (unavailable with family commitments) and tough back-rower Mason Fuller (injury).
"We dominated early and were completing well, they had a lot of dropped ball but then it swapped around, they were completing and were a bit more enthusiastic then we were," outgoing Thunder coach Robbie Byatt offered.
Despite the early dominance, the Thunder couldn't push the margin out past a converted try as the 'Roos started to take control.
"We had some sloppy defence, bad missed tackles," Byatt revealed.
"Ty Fletcher was a standout at fullback, 'Jacko' Olam had a big game in the centres, he took a lot of carries and broke the line a number of times.
"Everyone was just saying to him just do what your brother did against the Broncos, scoring tries (laughs)."
Justin Olam was sensational in Melbourne Storm's 60-12 thumping of Brisbane in the NRL on Friday night.
"Reece Clegg was also tough in the middle," Byatt added.
Byatt is taking up a business opportunity in Tumbarumba.
The Thunder finished with three wins, a draw, eight losses and the four byes.
