The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Charles Sturt University open day attracts hundreds of aspiring students

TH
By Ted Howes
August 21 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOLLOWING HER DREAM: Isabella Power, 17, with mum, Jenny, soak in the atmosphere at the CSU open day. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Thurgoona teenager Isabella Power was one of hundreds of aspiring scholars who flocked to the Charles Sturt University open day on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.