Thurgoona teenager Isabella Power was one of hundreds of aspiring scholars who flocked to the Charles Sturt University open day on Sunday.
Isabella, 17, has a dream to change the world and becoming a nurse like her mum, Jenny, is the way to go, she said.
"I'm in High school in my final year and have decided I want to be a nurse so I wanted to get some more information about it," she said.
"I want to make a difference and I got early entry for it, so I think I might have a good chance.
"Albury-Wodonga certainly needs nurses - my mum's a nurse and I definitely want to be in a job that makes a difference.
"I chose to look at Charles Sturt because it's close to home, that way I can save some money.
"It was interesting seeing all the facilities and labs."
CSU executive director of marketing Sandra Sharpham said the open day had a range of information sessions, tours, stalls and food vendors.
"It was for future students to discover their study options and learn what university life is like," she said.
"It gives future students the opportunity to speak to university experts about courses, learn about student life, living on campus and more.
"Open days are a great opportunity for High school students and their families to get a feel for university through immersive tours and to talk face-to-face with course and university experts.
"It is also the perfect event for anyone thinking about studying; if you're looking for a career change or to progress in your career, Charles Sturt University has one of the largest ranges of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Australia."
The day featured information sessions on health, business and accounting, environmental sciences, social work and human services, teaching and education and nursing.
Tours were offered for accommodation prospects and to see health and nursing, and environmental science facilities
"There were also plenty of giveaways and free food and we encouraged families and our communities across our campus cities to attend," Ms Sharpham said.
