The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Upper House agrees to motion to stop slaughter of Brumbies

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: The culling of brumbies in the Victorian high country has been at the centre of a heated debate over animal cruelty for years. On Friday a motion to stop the shooting was successful.

A LONG-RUNNING battle to stop aerial and ground shooting of brumbies in Victoria's high country has once again been backed by the Victorian Upper House.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.