A LONG-RUNNING battle to stop aerial and ground shooting of brumbies in Victoria's high country has once again been backed by the Victorian Upper House.
On Friday, a motion moved by the Member for Western Victoria, Bev McArthur, to cancel current and planned aerial and ground shooting of the wild horses was successful 14-13.
Two years ago, a similar motion was adopted by the Legislative Council but little had happened since, amid calls for Parks Victoria to release estimated numbers of brumbies in the highlands.
Earlier this year the state government blamed COVID for delaying a count.
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley, who has previously criticised "inhumane killing of the horses" to reduce numbers, applauded the success of the motion.
"This is a story of animal protection, over animal cruelty," Mr Tilley said.
"It is a story about genuinely caring for Australia's heritage, its environment and the proper management of both in the future."
In January, Mr Tilley said the government should stop the practice of shooting horses from the air, which can lead to unnecessary suffering and advocated roping the animals. "This has been done for generations; there are horse riders perfectly capable of doing this," he said.
"It's not that I want to totally stop culling them, I want to stop the practice of cruelly shooting them from the air - there is strong evidence of this happening and of the animals dying terrible deaths from being shot from helicopters."
Member for Northern Victoria Region Wendy Lovell, who led the motion two years ago and again on Friday, said it clearly indicated to the Minister for the Environment, Lily D'Ambrosio, that the community "has had enough".
"This government, under the baton of this minister, has failed to adhere to its own plans," Ms Lovell said. "In doing this, it has failed any pretence of being true to the animal justice cause.
"This motion is a win for the northern communities who have fought for better - and today - achieved it.
"Protecting the environment, animal welfare and our national heritage can be realised in respectful, considered policies."
The motion called on the government to provide current brumby numbers in the Barmah and Alpine National Parks, reverse the suspension of trapping and re-homing operations, provide approval to volunteer brumby re-homing organisations, and cancel current or planned brumby shooting operations.
Opposition environment spokesman James Newbury said the motion sent a clear message that "cruelty against brumbies must stop".
