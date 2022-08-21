MORE wet weather is expected on Monday and Tuesday with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wait until Saturday for a full sunny day.
High temperatures will range from 12 to 17 degrees with a bright spot of 19 degrees on Saturday.
The bureau said Wednesday would be the most miserable, with showers, a high of 12 degrees and a low of 1 degree that night.
The water is still rising in the Murray, with the NSW SES warning spills from the Hume dam combined with flood waters from the Kiewa River will cause more minor flooding at Corowa. At Albury, the river is expected to remain just below the minor flood level of 4.3 metres for the next few days.
River levels downstream of Corowa are expected to remain below minor flood levels.
The SES said people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects.
"Campers and caravans should relocate away from water courses and everybody should avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches and ravines," the SES said.
