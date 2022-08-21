Wangaratta has highlighted they're not to be overlooked heading into the pointy end of the season following a thrilling three-goal win against the Panthers at Lavington on Saturday.
The Magpies held a narrow lead at every break in the nail-biter.
Wangaratta co-coach Chaye Crimmins admitted things are starting to align for the 2019 premiers.
"It was a real four-quarter effort from everyone who took to the court and played their part, which is all I can ask for," Crimmins said.
"Over the last few weeks our team has really started coming together.
"We have been able to add Olivia Richards into the side who just adds another dimension to our defensive end and allows us to try new combinations."
Georgia Clark starred for the victors with 30 goals and has formed a solid new partnership this season with fellow goaler Amy Byrne, who made up the remainder of the Magpies' total of 42.
"They've been playing some good netball together and it's great seeing it continue to grow," Crimmins said.
"They're both shooting with accuracy."
Kate Dean and Leah Jenvey were also strong for the visitors, while Sarah Meredith and Grace Hay worked tirelessly in the Panthers' defence.
Emily Stewart continues to impress in Lavington's attack end this season and converted 14 goals, while Maddy Plunkett finished the game with 25.
In other Ovens and Murray A-grade games on the weekend, Corowa-Rutherglen toppled Wodonga Bulldogs by 41 goals at Martin Park in challenging weather conditions, which saw play paused.
Young guns Ella Kingston and Zali Spencer were dominant for the Roos, while Grace Senior shot 49 goals for the side.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Leah Mathey and Aleisha Coyle put up a good fight for the Bulldogs.
Wodonga Raiders got the better of Myrtleford by five goals at McNamara Reserve, in a standout game by Maggie St John.
She was well supported by Blaynee House, while Sophie Cappellari and Rebecca Piazza (32 goals) were the best for the Saints.
Yarrawonga comfortably outran Albury 52-27 at J.C Lowe Oval.
Kylie Leslie was the best for the Pigeons, while Sarah Jones put up a good fight for the Tigers.
North Albury is still batting to gain a spot in the top five after downing Wangaratta Rovers by eight goals at W.J Findlay Oval.
Nat Heagney starred with 38 goals for the Hoppers, while Briony Simpson performed well for Rovers.
One round now remains before finals.
