A THREE-BEDROOM home at East Albury was passed in at $691,000 yesterday after just one bid of $1000 over the initial bid set by the auctioneer.
Lachlan Hutchins, of Stean Nicholls, said potential sale of the property at Tabitha Court would be negotiated after the auction.
Mr Hutchins' efforts to woo buyers before the auction started seemed to fall on deaf ears.
"The house has high ceilings and open living, easy access to the outdoor living area at the rear," he told buyers.
"The bathrooms - everything - is finished off very well.
"When you look at the house as a total property you tick all those boxes, you have ducted heating and cooling, split systems in the master, built in watering, built-in vacuum, an extra wide garage at eight metres side that everyone seems to want these days.
"It's a perfect house for a downsizing retiree and it also works very well for young families."
Mr Hutchins said the property had wide appeal because it had plenty of room to suit a young family, but was also perfect for retirees as it was on one level.
"It means that when you go to sell it it is going to be appealing to all the different markets," Mr Hutchins said.
"It is nice and flat, single level and it's located in the Eastern View Estate which is selling very well."
He said the house had a study, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, an open-plan kitchen, and a living area with a gas log fire opening onto a spacious covered outdoor entertaining area and small low-maintenance garden.
It is walking distance to tracks, parks, a tennis court and picnic areas.
The property which was last sold in 2014 had been listed for 23 days.
Meanwhile, another Albury home at 530 Crisp Street to be auctioned on Saturday sold by negotiation for an undisclosed amount. The three-bedroom, double garage 612 square metre property house built in the 1930s is close to the Albury CBD.
