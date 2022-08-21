The Border Mail
Albury house passed in for $691,000 after just one small bid

By Ted Howes
August 21 2022 - 9:30am
Lachlan Hutchins takes the single bid at 1 Tabitha Court, East Albury. Picture: MARK JESSER

A THREE-BEDROOM home at East Albury was passed in at $691,000 yesterday after just one bid of $1000 over the initial bid set by the auctioneer.

