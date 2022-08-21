Wangaratta revived memories of its first quarter blitz in the year's first game when it ended Lavington's winning streak on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The visitors blasted six goals to one to lay the platform for a 16.10 (106) to 8.17 (65) win.
"Our first half of footy was as good as it's been," coach Ben Reid offered.
"Our pressure around the footy was first rate, we put them under the pump early."
The match was effectively over at the 17-minute mark when best on ground Joe Richards picked up the ball in one hand and drilled the shot from a tight angle for a four-goal lead.
Given Wangaratta's class, it will be almost impossible for any team to fight back from that margin.
The Pies went into the season as premiership favourites and made a statement by kicking 7.7 to 0.1 in the first quarter against Albury on April 2.
"We were terrible in the first half and got belted at stoppages," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider confirmed.
"You give a team like that a start and you're never catching them."
Wangaratta sealed the minor premiership, even though it faces a top of the table clash against Yarrawonga in Saturday's final round.
The Pies lead by only four points, but have an astonishing percentage break of 94.44.
Wangaratta welcomed back Mat Grossman for his first senior game in 10 weeks after breaking his arm in the club's only loss of the season, against Yarrawonga, and he responded with a running 50m effort after seven minutes.
Richards' wizardry was the best goal of the first quarter and the Panthers weren't helped when key defender Hamish Gilmore was forced off at quarter-time with illness, leaving it short against irresistible Morris medallist Callum Moore.
From the centre clearance after Richards' goal, Abraham Ankers weaved through and handed Jessie Smith a chance and he nailed the 51m effort.
It was like a training drill as the Pies added another six goals to three in the second term.
The Panthers showed tremendous grit to restrict the Pies to only four goals after half-time, but it was an ugly fizzer of a second half.
Richards' first half was sublime, racking up 28 touches, while fellow on-baller Jackson Clarke (24 disposals) also set the win up early.
Mark Anderson, who kicked two majors, joining Reid (three), Moore (two) and Smith (two) as multiple goalkickers, also featured with Michael Bordignon and Daniel Sharrock.
Improving Aidan Cook (three goals) joined Billy Glanvill (32) in the best.
