A six-goal effort from a gloved Ethan Redcliffe and an astounding 44 touches from Angus Baker guided Wodonga to a 25-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The home team always held the upper hand to rack up the 12.10 (82) to 8.9 (57) win.
It's the Bulldogs' third straight win and, quite remarkably, they will be aiming for their best winning streak in a single season since 2009 when they're away to North Albury in Saturday's final round.
Wodonga toppled Wodonga Raiders, North Albury, Lavington and Wangaratta Rovers in rounds four through seven in the last year they played finals.
However, the Bulldogs have won four straight since, but that was stretched over rounds 17-18 in 2016 and rounds 1-2 the following year.
Redcliffe hadn't played at senior level since July 23 after cutting his hand, only having the stitches removed last week.
The 20-year-old is one of the league's best goalsneaks with an uncanny ability to convert from difficult positions.
The fact he had only 10 disposals highlights just how dangerous he is.
Meanwhile, Baker has now extended has lead as the O and M's top possession winner.
Baker has 498 after 17 rounds, with Lavington's Billy Glanvill trailing by 13.
Given the standard of the league, it's difficult to rack up 40-plus disposal games and the Roos had no answer to the utility's nous.
Oscar Willding supported the clever Redcliffe with two goals.
Bulldogs' coach Jordan Taylor had one of his best games after two injury-interrupted seasons, while the ultra consistent Josh Mathey (25 touches), ruck Michael Driscoll and defender Charlie Morrison were also prominent.
Charlie Nastasi and Cameron Barret kicked three majors apiece for the visitors.
The pair was outstanding, with the latter clocking up 21 disposals.
Captain Joe Hansen (21 touches), Justin Lewis, Callum Spencer and Cam Wilson (26) also played well.
While Wodonga is almost guaranteed of finishing the year on a high against the likely wooden spooners, the Roos will start outsiders when they host Myrtleford.
The Saints need to win to keep a hold of fifth spot, but the Roos haven't had a win since a one-point thriller against Wodonga Raiders on July 16.
The final round features the top four teams against one another but, given the quartet is unlikely to move, the battle between the Saints and eighth-placed Roos will have the greatest impact on finals.
