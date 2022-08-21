The Border Mail
Wodonga snares third straight with 25-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 21 2022 - 4:34am, first published 3:38am
GOALIE'S GLOVE: Wodonga's Ethan Redcliffe wore a glove to protect an injury against the Roos and it worked in his first senior game back in a month since suffering the problem, kicking six goals. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A six-goal effort from a gloved Ethan Redcliffe and an astounding 44 touches from Angus Baker guided Wodonga to a 25-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

