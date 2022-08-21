Disabled Lavington man targeted by thief in home while he slept

A break-in targeting a man with an intellectual disability has been labelled a "low act".
Neville Cox's Kotthoff Street home in Lavington was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Entry was forced though his locked rear door as he slept.
His wallet, phone, watch and medication was stolen.
Friend Rebecca Clark said Mr Cox did not have family in the area and was reliant on his phone.
She said she considered Mr Cox to be family and was disappointed by what had happened.
"I would pretty much say that they are the lowest of life," she said of the offender, or offenders.
"And they don't realise how much of an ongoing effect they have on people's lives."
Police attended the scene and are investigating what occurred.
Locks have already been upgraded at the property.
Ms Cox said another friend had recently had their car stolen while asleep.
"She is now left constantly checking the doors are locked all the time," she said.
"It does have an ongoing impact.
"The impact it has on people is horrible, just horrible."
She said replacing the stolen property would help give Mr Cox a sense of security again.
"Because he has an intellectual disability, he doesn't really understand the consequences of what happened," she said.
"But he is concerned he's lost all of his personal items which are important to him.
"He can't contact his family at the moment.
"He's also had to put extra locks on his doors so that he feels safe."
The fundraiser aims to generate $500.
Ms Clark said police continued to investigate the matter and hadn't made arrests.
"They've been really good, they've been actively involved," she said.
"Nev is a part of the community.
"People know him from his three wheeler bike which he rides around to the community markets.
"He's a kind man.
"It still hasn't really hit him yet."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
