The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga doctor under investigation, must sell home to pay legal fees

By Local News
August 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COSTS: Godwin Mbachilin has been suspended from practising as a doctor.

A North East doctor's continues to face legal problems, with the medical professional forced to sell his Wodonga home as legal authorities investigate his actions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.