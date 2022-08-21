Wodonga doctor under investigation, must sell home to pay legal fees

A North East doctor's continues to face legal problems, with the medical professional forced to sell his Wodonga home as legal authorities investigate his actions.
Godwin Ikpi Mbachilin is being investigated by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.
Advertisement
The agency lists his registration as suspended, and notes he has a string of conditions attached.
"Please note that currently no approved supervised practice arrangements are in place for this registrant," the website notes.
"The registrant may not practise as a medical practitioner until the board has approved supervised practice arrangements for the registrant."
Mbachilin is listed as having a principal place of practice in Wodonga after first being qualified at the University of Jos in Nigeria in 1992.
It's unclear when the suspension came into force.
Findings were made against him in 2019.
IN OTHER NEWS
The law firm that acted for him, AJH Legal Group, has now won a County Court bid to recover $123,664 in costs owed by the out-of-work doctor for the proceedings, which went to trial.
Mbachilin and his family must vacate their McCarthy Street home in Wodonga before it is put up for auction by Wodonga Real Estate to recover the owed money.
The property will have a reserve price of $740,000.
The court heard Mbachilin was on Centrelink benefits and unable to work while the health regulator investigated his matter.
He said he hoped the AHPRA matters would end soon so he could return to his job.
"Life has not been easy for me with 5 kids and a wife without any income," he wrote to his lawyers as he tried to negotiate a payment plan for his legal fees.
The doctor had sought to pay back $125 a week, while the law firm suggested he pay back close to $10,000 a month.
Judge Woodward ordered the doctor to sell his home to pay off the legal fees.
Advertisement
The family will have 30 days to vacate their house following a stay on the orders by the court of 45 days.
It remains unclear when the AHPRA matters will be heard.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.