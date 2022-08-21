Repeat offender found by police hiding behind door of Wodonga home

A repeat domestic violence offender will return to court next month after being found hiding in a Wodonga home.
Police arrested the man after finding him at the Brockley Street home, in breach of an order, during a search.
He is considered a high-risk offender.
The man has been charged with persistently breaching an order, with several priors on his record for such offending.
He will return to the Wodonga Magistrate's Court on September 21.
