A goal by Panther Cassie Koschel in the final quarter of the North East Border Female Football League grand final helped Lavington secure its maiden open women's flag.
It was neck-and-neck between the Panthers and Raiders at the Lavington Sports Ground yesterday, with the home side triumphant by nine-points in front of a passionate crowd.
Advertisement
Gabrielle Goldsworthy rose to the occasion to be awarded best on ground for her efforts.
With Raiders entering the clash with the upper hand based on previous encounters, Lavington coach Scott Curphey said he was proud of his side's never-say-die attitude.
"We came in as the underdogs," Curphey said.
"We were 3-1 for the season and they beat us quite well in the qualifying final, so we knew we had some work to do.
"The girls came out last week and played some really good football.
"But grand finals are grand finals and you never know what can happen.
"They just had to apply themselves and that was our focus, and look at them go."
Tensions were high in the final term as both sides fought to become the league's first premiers since 2019.
"It's a bit about pressure and some people handle pressure differently," Curphey said.
"There was great pressure around the contest and you just have to make the most of opportunities."
Despite the final heartbreak, Raiders' coach Terry Burgess said the match was played in good spirits.
"All of the matches between the two clubs throughout the year have been exactly the same and this one was no different," he said.
"It comes down to a contest here or there or a lucky break, and unfortunately that went Lavington's way.
"They played really well and deserved it."
There were two Burgess' out in force during the clash, with his daughter Skye taking to the field.
"Hopefully down the track we can finish it off," Burgess said.
Advertisement
ALSO IN SPORT:
Skye, who is also the club's president, admitted nerves were high.
"With the intensity and the drive to want it, it's very hard to control your emotions," she said.
"We prepared as best we could and we left it all out there and did our best.
"At the end of the day you have to cop it on the chin and be ready to go next year."
Advertisement
Lavington made it a clean sweep after claiming under-14 and under-17 flags earlier in the day, also against Raiders.
The under-14s were victorious by 39-points, with two goals from Rose Bell seeing her awarded best on ground.
Charlie Gibson and Matilda North were also strong for the victors, while Constance Dodd was the best for Raiders.
There was a 21-point margin in the under-17s clash, with Bridie Gregurke, Olivia Hargrave, Tilly Haye, Luella Aldridge and Molly McLaren booting a major each.
Isabella Meola was among the best for the Raiders during the clash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.