Lavington defeat Wodonga Raiders in Female Football League grand final

By Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 21 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:57am
SPECIAL: Lavington celebrates its maiden open North East Border Female Football League flag against Wodonga Raiders. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A goal by Panther Cassie Koschel in the final quarter of the North East Border Female Football League grand final helped Lavington secure its maiden open women's flag.

Sports Journalist

