Outdoor lifestyle on show Advertising Feature

View + 8 Photos

After a two-year absence, we are so excited to be back at the Wodonga Racecourse for the Border Caravan & Camping Expo, the official industry show that brings all of the latest in the caravan and camping lifestyle to the Border community.



This year we celebrate the 10th year of running the Border Caravan & Camping Expo which is a huge milestone.

Wodonga has played an integral role since the show first began in 2011.



Throughout the years, the event has continued to grow in popularity, attracting more visitors to the Wodonga region.



People from all over NSW and VIC come and spend a weekend at this event, so it is not just an opportunity to create jobs in the region, but also to reinvigorate tourism.

The north-east region has an abundance of tourist attractions and so it was inevitable that this area was selected to display many top products and favourite brands, for all to see.



The Border Caravan & Camping expo is a fantastic day out for the whole family to enjoy.



The show is an opportunity to meet all your local dealers in the area in one convenient location.



It is a chance to speak directly to some manufacturers and hear about the latest and greatest products out there, whether you are looking for something special for your travels or looking for a great deal on the latest products, this is the show for you.

Browse to your heart's content, there is something here for everyone, including pets.



Come and see hundreds of caravans/RV's on display and thousands of accessories, the expo delivers caravans, pop-tops, tents, camper trailers, motorhomes, 4x4, outdoor lifestyle accessories, tourism information, and plenty more.

Just by attending the Border Expo, you can win some pretty neat prizes in the Passport to Freedom competition. To enter, download the Caravan Industry Victoria App, register your details and use the passport scanner in the app to scan all six QR checkpoint codes at the expo.



The app includes a map to make your way around the expo, an exhibitor list to help you find your favourite brands easily as well as a digital show guide with plenty of useful articles.

Each year the Border Caravan & Camping Expo donates to a charity and this year, the Caravan Industry Victoria has chosen to donate $5000 to Headspace Wodonga.



Headspace Wodonga provides great services within the community to combat mental health problems that have been on the rise, particularly in recent years.

