After a two-year absence, we are so excited to be back at the Wodonga Racecourse for the Border Caravan & Camping Expo, the official industry show that brings all of the latest in the caravan and camping lifestyle to the Border community.
This year we celebrate the 10th year of running the Border Caravan & Camping Expo which is a huge milestone.
Wodonga has played an integral role since the show first began in 2011.
Throughout the years, the event has continued to grow in popularity, attracting more visitors to the Wodonga region.
People from all over NSW and VIC come and spend a weekend at this event, so it is not just an opportunity to create jobs in the region, but also to reinvigorate tourism.
The north-east region has an abundance of tourist attractions and so it was inevitable that this area was selected to display many top products and favourite brands, for all to see.
The Border Caravan & Camping expo is a fantastic day out for the whole family to enjoy.
The show is an opportunity to meet all your local dealers in the area in one convenient location.
It is a chance to speak directly to some manufacturers and hear about the latest and greatest products out there, whether you are looking for something special for your travels or looking for a great deal on the latest products, this is the show for you.
Browse to your heart's content, there is something here for everyone, including pets.
Come and see hundreds of caravans/RV's on display and thousands of accessories, the expo delivers caravans, pop-tops, tents, camper trailers, motorhomes, 4x4, outdoor lifestyle accessories, tourism information, and plenty more.
Just by attending the Border Expo, you can win some pretty neat prizes in the Passport to Freedom competition. To enter, download the Caravan Industry Victoria App, register your details and use the passport scanner in the app to scan all six QR checkpoint codes at the expo.
The app includes a map to make your way around the expo, an exhibitor list to help you find your favourite brands easily as well as a digital show guide with plenty of useful articles.
Each year the Border Caravan & Camping Expo donates to a charity and this year, the Caravan Industry Victoria has chosen to donate $5000 to Headspace Wodonga.
Headspace Wodonga provides great services within the community to combat mental health problems that have been on the rise, particularly in recent years.
As we help spread the word about seeking help, we are proud to support this local organisation.
Caravan Industry Victoria are celebrating their 70th year this year.
That's 70 years of collaborating with industry leaders to ensure what's produced in Victoria, in terms of the caravan and camping industry, is a product that is safe, durable and adheres to regulations.
But forget the business stuff, it's time to celebrate.
And in doing so Caravan Industry Australia have put together seven videos about the industry and its history, with each video representing a decade of their existence.
Starting in the booming 1950s
For many Australians the 1950s signalled a post-war boom. Television was born in time for the Melbourne Olympics, the Menzies government loosened some financial controls, new shares were issued, the mining boom was heading our way and we were dipping our toe in the water when it came to trading in the Asian market.
But for the caravan industry it signalled the birth of an era, with the inception of Caravan Industry Victoria. Australia was about to collectively embrace what was to become one of the country's most enduring industries.
It's 1960 Groovers
The swinging '60s. They say if you remember the '60s you weren't really there. Not true (for everyone). We started to see the influx of new cultures to our shores, it was a time of great social change in Australian society. It was a time filled with anti-war protests and man walked on the moon.
The caravan industry was exploding. More and more manufacturers were popping up including Geoff Robertson who started building one van in the yard of his dad's pub and ended up with a 12-acre manufacturing plant.
The Caravan Industry membership was growing and the association had begun to make its mark on the industry, striving towards a healthy, safe and buoyant industry for all.
Those 1970s Vibes
Who remembers the '70s? It was an era of change. Remember the jingle "It's Time."
Yes, it was that era. The movie My Brilliant Career was released along with Storm Boy and Alvin Purple!! Sherbet was emerging on the music scene as were the Angels and who could forget Skyhooks.
And the caravan industry was about to be reinvented because it was during this time that industry legends such as Gerry Ryan and Doug Thorley came into their own, introducing the world to caravans that were more than just a bed on wheels.
Videos
To view these nostalgic videos, go to bit.ly/3SNN5B3. Follow Caravan Industry Victoria on Facebook to get up-to-date video releases or download the Caravan Industry Victoria app.
Much of this show's success is due to our dedicated partners.
I thank the Wodonga Racecourse, our Supporting partner AL-KO International and our media partners The Border Mail and 1494 AY.
There are so many things to consider when purchasing a caravan.
But don't stress, you've already decided you want a van which probably means you've already decided what you want to do with it - so you're halfway to your adventurous lifestyle - how exciting.
But there is some important information you should know taking off in your newly-acquired caravan.
Caravan Industry Victoria have put together more than 40 short videos to familiarise you with the important things you need to know; from purchasing your van, packing it, right through to the all-important weight distributions.
The information in these videos is important. There are strict safety regulations around towing a caravan and by understanding the information provided in our safety tips you will be well and truly on your way to a safe, enjoyable caravan experience.
Go to bit.ly/3wuAwkD to watch the videos.