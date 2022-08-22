Ovens and Murray chairman David Sinclair has slammed the AFL's decision to schedule the blockbuster Geeling v Collingwood clash in direct competition with finals across community sport.
The Cats and Pies will meet at the MCG on Saturday September 3, with the first bounce at 4.30pm.
Elsewhere that day, Wangaratta Rovers' W. J. Findlay Oval will host the O and M's qualifying finals.
The Hume league's top two, Osborne and Holbrook, will lock horns at Walbundrie while Tallangatta league minor premiers Chiltern are set to clash with Kiewa-Sandy Creek or Beechworth at Sandy Creek.
The clash is going to force some football fans to make a difficult choice.
"I was just staggered they would put that game on up against not only community footy but community sport generally," Sinclair said.
"For the O and M, it's our first day of finals, our first opportunity in three years to bring revenue in from finals and they go and schedule a game like that up against us.
"I know it's a 4.30 start but for anyone who's coming from regional Victoria, they're going to be on the road by midday to 2 o'clock and it's going to take people away from community sport at a time when they should be shining a spotlight on it.
"I just don't think there was any consideration given as to what impact this will have on community sport.
"I know it's difficult for the AFL and I'm sure they've got their reasons for why they schedule games the way they do but surely there was another game they could have scheduled in that time slot which wouldn't have the impact Collingwood v Geelong is going to have at 4.30 on a Saturday afternoon, both with people going to the game and watching on TV."
History shows these sort of clashes have a tangible impact.
"On a Saturday afternoon, the spotlight should be on community sport," Sinclair insisted.
"I know the AFL regularly play games at that time but generally they're not games that have a huge impact and they generally don't involve Victorian clubs, whereas this is a massive final which is going to draw a lot of people.
"It is going to have an impact on community sport and the ability to get volunteers to a game at a time when we're already struggling to get volunteers, never mind getting spectators through the gate.
"We played our 2017 grand final on a Saturday, on a day the AFL scheduled Richmond v GWS, which was Richmond's first real crack at potentially winning a grand final (for 37 years).
"It was a preliminary final, it started around 4.30pm and it had an impact on our grand final crowd that day.
"I'm sure this game, in a fortnight's time, will have a similar impact on community sport as well."
The Ovens and Murray is intriguingly poised ahead of the climax to the home-and-away season this weekend.
Wangaratta Rovers, Myrtleford and Lavington are scrapping over the last two finals positions, with the Hawks away to Albury on Saturday and Myrtleford away to Corowa-Rutherglen while the Panthers play Wodonga Raiders.
"We're in for an incredibly exciting finals series," Sinclair said.
"In a lot of ways, the finals series almost starts this weekend because there are three games which could potentially impact on who actually plays in the finals.
"Across almost every grade, there are finals spots still in dispute so we're in for a great round 18 and then a fantastic finals series.
"We just hope the weather, and AFL scheduling, don't impact on the support we get."
