Brilliant home in an unbeatable location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This beautiful near-new home is positioned perfectly to capture stunning panoramic views.
The home sits amongst landscaped gardens on a block that spans approximately 3.85 hectares (or 9.5 acres).
It's located in sought-after Splitters Creek just 11 kilometres from Albury's central business district.
"It's hard to find a newly-built home in Splitters Creek that has all the features this home has, most of the properties are much older," selling agent Lachlan Hutchins said.
The solar-passive home has been built to exacting standards by the renowned Davis Sanders.
The tastefully presented, single-level home has been designed to accommodate the modern family, couple or anyone seeking a more private, serene lifestyle.
The home consists of both formal and informal lounges with a beautiful open-plan kitchen and dining area, all making the most of the panoramic views to the Northeast.
The chef-level kitchen is fitted with premium stainless-steel appliances and boasts a walk-in pantry.
Accommodation consists of four generous-sized bedrooms.
The beautifully-finished main bedroom has a large walk-in robe as well as a high-spec ensuite overlooking the in-ground pool.
Bedrooms two, three and four all include built-in robes.
Car accommodation comprises a double garage and a 10-by-seven-metre shed.
There are also provisions for additional shedding and a tennis court.
Modern conveniences include solar panels, hydronic heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
"Gorgeously presented and maintaining a position second-to-none, 43 Altmeier Lane is tailored to the live-in buyer seeking style and opulence in an unbeatable location," Lachlan said.
"This home has a fantastic floor plan, great views and ample natural light with a northerly aspect.
"This is a great opportunity for someone looking to get into the tightly-held Splitters Creek area. It's the complete package with a heated pool, fully fenced and good shedding."
There's also the added bonus of the Splitters Creek water scheme offering 2.5ML of water each year.
