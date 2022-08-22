Gabrielle Goldsworthy has been putting the hard yards in for years to see results on the footy field.
The 24-year-old was best on ground as Lavington claimed it's maiden Female Football League open women's flag against Wodonga Raiders on Sunday.
After moving to Wagga for university, the former Murray Bushranger has been training alongside senior men's footballers.
This marked her first season in Panthers' colours.
"I've been training with the boys up there for the last six years just throughout the season, and I just got sick of training and not playing," Goldsworthy said.
"I really wanted to give it a crack and get some more game time to develop.
"I'm studying vet science, so it's hard to get down to training, but the boys have been awesome in Wagga letting me train each week.
"The girls have been so supportive and have really welcomed me into the club.
"I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls to come and play with."
After playing for the Bushrangers as an 18-year-old, Goldsworthy knew there was no going back.
"Once I got a taste for it I switched to footy from my other sports," she said.
"You don't really get the same feeling as you do when you're running around the footy field in any other sport."
While she said it was an honour to be awarded an individual medal for her efforts during the decider, the team's flag was even sweeter.
"It's nice to get recognition, but for me it's such a team environment and team sport, so that's all that matters," she said.
"It's a bit surreal.
"It's been a tough battle with Raiders all year, so to get on top when it really counts was really exciting."
