The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Chiltern under-17s player to front Tallangatta league tribunal for alleged involvement in violent brawl

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 22 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An incident involving a Chiltern under-17s player will be heard by the Tallangatta and District Football League tribunal on Tuesday night.

An investigation has been launched into an under-17s player from Chiltern who was involved in a violent brawl on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.