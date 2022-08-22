An investigation has been launched into an under-17s player from Chiltern who was involved in a violent brawl on Saturday.
The player allegedly assaulted players, umpires and supporters in the clash at Thurgoona, which was abandoned in the third quarter.
Tallangatta and District Football League operations manager David Wink confirmed a report had been received and the matter would be dealt with by the league's independent tribunal on Tuesday night.
"A player was reported and it will go through the tribunal as per normal," Mr Wink said.
The hearing starts at 6pm.
