Hospitality and retail businesses across the North East have been desperate for workers over the last few months, but one Beechworth company has had more than 300 applicants.
A skills shortage, high rates of illness and a low unemployment rate has seen many well known North East businesses struggle to find workers this year.
Beechworth's Billson's Brewery has been looking for another 50 staff members to meet demand in time for the busy summer period, but manager of people and culture Caz Humby said far more had applied for roles during its annual job fair today.
"We've have about 80 people today and (we'll have) probably another 80 to 100 next week, but we've had over 300 applications," she said.
Ms Humby said about 20 to 30 per cent were people of school leaving age.
"We had a real diversity of age groups and also a real mix of skill," she said.
"You've got people who are incredibly well-skilled looking to move to the region from the city, we have people who worked in factory positions or warehouse positions...we had people that were fans and ambassadors for our products...we had people who were just looking for a challenge and a change."
Billson's is recruiting people for a range of jobs from from of house retail roles to construction roles to distillers.
When asked why she thought the application process had been taken up by so many, Ms Humby said it was due to the image of the workplace.
"I guess people see us as a fun, exciting, engaging place to work, but also given our expansion over the last 12 months I think there's just endless opportunities," she said.
Apart from the typical interview process, Billson's recruiters challenged the job fair participants to create their own mocktail and told them the history of the business.
Billson's community manager Christianna Crawford started working at the company after going to the job fair last year.
She said the recruitment method was different to other businesses.
"It gives more of an insight into the business itself," she said.
"Being able to hear (director Nathan Cowan's) passion, I remember thinking 'wow, this is somewhere I really want to work'."
The jobs fair will continue on Wednesday August 31.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
