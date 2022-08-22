Border tradies have been urged to prioritise their physical health before problems hinder them in the workplace.
The health and well being message is being highlighted as part of Tradies National Health Month.
Wodonga electrician Gary Helwig has been suffering from back pain since he sustained an injury at work in June.
He has been seeking help from physiotherapist Nathan Mobbs at Personal Best's Physiotherapy on Nilmar Avenue in Wodonga.
Because he has not been able to yet return to his job.
Mr Helwig said it was important for him to speed up the recovery so he could return to work.
"I'm trying to recover as fast as possible," he said.
"I could sit at home and wait for my body to naturally recover or I can be productive and see someone like Nathan who can facilitate my recovery.
"I can still walk and stand OK, but I don't have the mobility to be comfortable working on someone's ceiling or roof.
"It's not sustainable. But it's great I'm able to take control of my body and do exercises from home outside of my sessions, which also will speed up my recovery."
Practice owner Nathan Mobbs said it was vital that tradies got regular check ups, and to not leave that until later in life.
"It's important for tradies to recognise early on that they're using their bodies in challenging ways," Mr Mobbs said.
"If they take a proactive and long-term view at their health at an early age, they'll have much more longevity in the trade.
"If they leave it until they're in their 50s or 60s - well, it's a long road.
Mr Mobbs said people could avoid this by getting regular checkups, keeping strong and active.
