Tight CR United-Norths women's hockey clash ends in a tie

CR United and Norths have played out an exciting 3-3 draw in Division 1 Women's action in Wodonga.
United started the game well, scoring early in the first five minutes before Norths found their rhythm, leading 3-1 after three quarters. United came back strong in the final term to level the game three-all.
In the second match of the day, Wombats took on Wodonga in Albury.
A great game was played by both teams, with an even battle across the ground. Wombats were the eventual winners, 2-1.
In the Division 1 Men, Falcons defeated Magpies 2-1. Both teams came out strong, with a Charley Wallace goal in the final seconds of the first quarter putting Falcons in the lead. A return goal from Pat Wilson in the second levelled the game.
Both teams refused to give a goal away for the majority of the remaining match, with a high work rate from Magpies' Hamish and Will Morrison keeping the Falcons' defence busy, while Falcons' Charley Wallace and Cameron Evans's form showed off the defensive skill of Magpie keeper Logan Wilfords.
A goal in the final minutes of the game by Cameron Evans cemented the win for Falcons.
Wodonga and Wombats also played out a great game, with the scoreline not reflecting how close the game was. Wombats had all the ball early in the game, with James Ellis taking advantage to score Wombats' only goal.
Wodonga rallied and, thanks to a solid defence, controlled the game resulting in four goals, one each to Brent Innes, Jeremy Payne, Aaron Sonter and Brayden Mulrooney.
