The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Material Girl | Bemoaning the Book Week parade is easy, but you'll cherish the memories

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Children's Book Council of Australia has been running Book Week throughout Australia since 1945. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

BOOK Week parades are back!

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.