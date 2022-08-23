BOOK Week parades are back!
Even with the past two editions lost amid the COVID-19 kerfuffle, the costume parade has still rolled around fast this year.
Advertisement
Running from August 20 to 26, this year's Book Week theme is "Dreaming with eyes open ..."
That will have absolutely no bearing on what your primary school-aged child wears in the costume parade if they're anything like mine now and in the years gone by.
Mine have always had a book character in mind and when the theme is finally announced, they simply ignore it.
Like when one of mine wanted to be Hermione Granger in a year the theme had a very much Australiana feel.
When I suggested Harry Potter wasn't a good fit, I was told I was reading too much into it!
Luckily, they enjoy a pun at least as much as me!!
The Book Week costume parade battle, however, is real if 95 per cent of my social media feed is anything to go by.
There are a few common problem themes every year:
1.) Procrastinator: Child can't decide on a costume until the morning of the Book Week parade.
2.) Undecided: Child has changed their mind on a costume seven times up until the morning of the Book Week parade.
2.) Dreamer. Child knows what they want but the parent/s can't pull it off. You will have bought out Spotlight and Treasure Hunter in the process. Steer clear of fake moss; those tiny bags will set you back $10!
3.) Double act. Child and a friend were dressing up together but now the friend won't be at school. For example, Thing One no longer has a Thing Two. As Wham! once said: Wake me up before you go-go, 'cause I'm not planning on going solo!
MORE MATERIAL GIRL:
While it's too easy to bemoan Book Week parades, I'm still slightly sad that this year will be my last with a primary school-aged child. Behind all of the overspending and outsourcing, crafting and making-do, sticking and stuffing-up, there are a bunch of beautiful childhood memories.
While it's too easy to bemoan Book Week parades, I'm still slightly sad that this year will be my last with a primary school-aged child.
Behind all of the overspending and outsourcing, crafting and making-do, sticking and stuffing-up, there are a bunch of beautiful childhood memories.
Advertisement
We have a Little Red Riding Hood costume that had multiple appearances before the red cape was refashioned for a Wonder Woman outfit.
We have a Lily The Littlest Angel costume, cleverly handmade by my mother-in-law from light blue velvet fabric using a vintage doily for the collar.
We have my 21-year-old niece's clown costume, famous for being the only clown costume among 15 other princesses in a Book Week parade. Earlier this year, my youngest wore that clown costume to that cousin's 21st birthday. As luck would have it, the theme was the letter C and we had "Charlie's clown costume" in the bag and good to go! Roll up!!
My French market basket with short leather straps had more than a couple of outings as Yertle The Turtle.
Finally, the Harry Potter cape and wand magically appeared for endless costume parades.
The Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA) has been running Book Week throughout Australia since 1945.
Advertisement
That's more than 75 years of celebrating Australian literature with events and costume parades.
Generations of parents before us have survived; some even thrived at it!
We will too.
We all deserve a happy ending!
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.