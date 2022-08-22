The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beck O'Connell named TDNA best and fairest for second consecutive year

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah's Beck O'Connell

Yackandandah's Beck O'Connell has become a back-to-back Tallangatta and District Netball Association best and fairest winner after taking home the medal on Monday tonight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.