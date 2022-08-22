Yackandandah's Beck O'Connell has become a back-to-back Tallangatta and District Netball Association best and fairest winner after taking home the medal on Monday tonight.
The Roos' star midcourter polled 26 votes to just edge out joint runners-up Hopper Hannah Dwyer and Hawk Georgie Attree, who both finished one vote behind on 25.
O'Connell becomes the first player to claim the award in consecutive seasons since Yackandandah's Rebecca Stamp, who achieved the feat in 2011 and 2012 to become a four-time league medallist.
O'Connell made history last season after becoming the first netballer to achieve a cleansweep of A-grade best and fairest awards in the regions' three major competitions, having previously played in the Ovens and Murray and Hume Leagues.
Attree is now also a back-to-back runner-up.
The B-grade medal was shared between Yackandandah's Joanne Beer and Barnawartha's Talia Paterson, who both polled 20 votes to edge out Hawk Narelle Taylor (18 votes).
Wodonga Saints' Gemma Berto stormed home to claim the C-grade medal (32 votes) from runner-up Hawk Rebecca Harris (27 votes).
The 17-under prize was awarded to Mitta United's Tarli Kennett (33 votes), who finished six votes ahead of Barnawartha's Bella Jarvis.
It was a case of deja vu as Tiger Eliza Roche edged out Lion Rahni Dickins in the under-15s, with both achieving the feat in under-13s last season.
Mitta's Arhi Cohen polled 35 votes to win the under-13s from Chiltern's Bridie Lynch and Saints' Belle Pfeiffer.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek premiership coach Kath Evans has retained her stance as the Tallangatta and District Netball Association's Coach of the Year for another season.
Evans was named at the helm of an all-star line-up, which also included five of the Hawks' minor premiers.
Those selected in the 2022 team are: goal shooter Haylee Penny (KSC), goal attack Hannah Dwyer (Tallangatta), wing attack Justine Willis (Yackandandah), centre Beck O'Connell (Yackandandah), wing defence Laura Collins (Tallangatta), goal defence Rebecca Evans (KSC) and goal keeper Kirsty Baude (Mitta United).
Georgie Attree (KSC), Isabel Grundy (Mitta United), Jess Barton (KSC), Darcy Aumont (KSC) and Mardi Nicholson (Thurgoona) were named on the interchange.
The newly named 'Di Kerr Volunteer of the Year' award was handed down to Monique Ford for her tireless work with Dederang Mount Beauty.
Stacey Louttit was crowned the Umpire of the Year.
