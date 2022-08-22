Instead of the Wodonga Historical Society being outcast to Bonegilla, bring it back to Wodonga, incorporating it with a tourism information centre. The former council offices would have been ideal.
Spend the money on an existing asset. The Wodonga water tower. Sitting there without it realising its full potential. Put a viewing platform on top, and bring people into the CBD instead of sending tourists out of town.
The city centre badly needs this type of vision if the city council wants to revitalise the city centre.
I am investigating John Honeychurch, born September 12, 1837, christened October 8, 1837 in St Erth, Cornwall, to Henry Honeychurch and Grace Cock. He was buried October 9, 1914, Bright, Victoria.
He married Eliza Ann Treverton on March 3, 1861 at St Erth. She was born May 18, 1841, to John Treverton and Anne Yeats/Yates, christened July 29, 1841 St Erth, and buried 1920 in Bright.
They had two children in England, John Honeychurch, born April 2, 1861, christened October 4, 1861 and buried February 5, 1863, all St Erth, and William Frederick Honeychurch, born April 29, 1863, christened September 4, 1863, St Erth.
I am hoping that someone will be able to give me some details between 1863 and 1920.
Many thanks for any help.
The Australian Constitution has no provision for two or more individuals to be appointed to the one position at the same time. If this were so, which individual would take precedence if there were a difference of opinion as to a particular decision?
Section 64 of the Australian Constitution does not require ministers to be elected at the time of their appointment.
If the Morrison gambit was accepted as valid, the Governor-General could theoretically appoint himself as Prime Minister, then advise himself (as chief of the armed forces) to commence war with China. Only when the body bags started returning would anyone know that we were at war.
The company that was denied a permit by Morrison's intervention could very well claim damages on the basis that their permit was denied by a person who had no valid authority to do so.
The matter would probably end up in the High Court which is where it should go now.
