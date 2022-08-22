No common sense: Greater Hume mayor labels halt on Jindera home a frustration

Greater Hume Council's mayor says he's going to talk to the NSW Planning Minister, after a house development application near Jindera was refused.
The Department of Planning and Environment did not give approval for a house to be built at 84 Granite Hill Road, between Jindera and Burrumbuttock, despite council's unanimous support for the development at its June meeting.
Mayor Tony Quinn said he was going to get a copy of correspondence between Greater Hume staff and the Department.
"I also intend to talk to the minister," he said.
"Because I think it's an attitude from the past, but it doesn't stack up.
"It doesn't pass the pub test today."
The Department refused the house because the 16.5-hectare block was too small according to the Greater Hume Local Environmental Plan 2012, which requires a minimum lot size of 100 hectares.
According to the planning laws, the land was also earmarked for agricultural use, and allowing the house to be built would set a precedent for additional unplanned rural residential development.
Cr Quinn said 16 hectares would have been enough for the block to still be used for agricultural purposes.
"If he'd built a house it'd probably only take up half an acre and he could run sheep on the rest of it, so it's still producing something on the agricultural land," he said.
"If the Department had any common sense they'd say 'well if the council really wanted to approve it, what's the big deal?'.
"We're desperately short of houses in Australia and I can't see why it's interfering with agricultural land or plans, but you've got bureaucrats who make decisions behind the scene and they don't know anything about the scene."
As the council was unable to get the Department's approval, Greater Hume Environment and Planning director Colin Kane recommended the development application be refused by council.
However, council put the matter on hold for another month to seek legal advice on whether the Department's ruling can be overturned.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
