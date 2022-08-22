A North East podiatrist has been honoured with an award for her passion and dedication to help rural communities.
Junior health professional Jess Barton, who hails from Alpine Shire town Running Creek and works at Corryong Health, won the Outstanding Contribution by a Rising Star Award as part of the recent Victorian Rural Health Awards.
Ms Barton, a podiatric medicine graduate at Charles Sturt University Albury-Wodonga, accepted a role as the sole podiatrist at Corryong's hospital.
"I had to jump in the deep end, career-wise, to help individuals in the local community," she said.
"It was daunting and challenging being the only podiatrist at the hospital, immediately after graduation.
"Luckily, I was able to build a strong rapport with my patients and improve their overall foot and health outcomes.
"I utilised my networks, drawing upon the expertise of external podiatrists to expand my knowledge base."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
