Chiltern ruckman Scott Meyer narrowly held off a fast finishing Elliott Powell to snare a heart-stopping victory in the Barton medal on Monday night.
Meyer stormed to the top of the leaderboard after round five and had a commanding lead at the halfway mark with 20 votes after an outstanding start to the season.
The Swans' big man had almost twice as many votes as Powell who was on 11 with Josh Hicks (15), Cam Fendyk (13) and Scott Spencer (13) also in contention.
Powell then produced a faultless five weeks of football from rounds 11 to 15 where he polled maximum votes on five occasions.
The Bombers' midfield maestro stormed into second spot with 26 votes to trail Meyer by two with Fendyk in third on 24 to set-up a grandstand finish with three rounds remaining.
Meyer then polled two votes to clinch a well-deserved victory by three votes.
He became only the second Swan to win the Barton medal after spring-heeled ruckman Jaise Coleman also won the award in 2015.
The 36-year-old also joined Michael Rampal as one of the oldest winners of the prestigious medal with the Bulldogs' midfielder the same age when winning last year.
His tally of 33 votes is the equal highest in league history alongside four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill.
Meyer polled maximum votes on six occasions compared to Powell's seven but was ultra-consistent after polling in 15 of the 17 games he played.
The Bombers' skipper polled in 13 of 17 matches.
Powell also finished runner-up in the Morris medal in 2019 behind Wodonga Raiders' Jarrod Hodgkin.
Meyer said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time at Chiltern after crossing to the club from Wodonga Raiders.
"It was my first year at Chiltern and I really loved my time at the footy and netball club," Meyer said.
"Thanks to 'Brooksie' (coach Luke Brookes) and 'Hibbo' (Brad Hibberson) for getting me down there, it's been awesome.
"To Mel (wife) and my parents their support has been awesome and I'm looking forward to what's to come in the next few weeks."
Beechworth's Cam Fendyk (26), 2019 winner Scott Spencer (25) and Hawks midfielder Josh Hicks (23) rounded out the top-five.
Dederang-Mt Beauty's Nicholas Goznik won the reserves while Yackandandah's Jim Lawson was successful in the thirds.
Chiltern's Chad Brookes polled a whopping 38 votes to win the fourths award in a canter.
Scott Meyer (Chiltern) 33
Elliott Powell (DMB) 30
Campbell Fendyk (Beechworth) 26
Scott Spencer (Tallangatta) 25
Josh Hicks (KSC) 23
Kyle Cooper (Chiltern) 20
Thomas Anson (Barnawartha) 19
Jordan Harrington (DMB) 19
James Tanner (Rutherglen) 16
Edward Cartledge (Beechworth) 14
RESERVES MEDAL
Nicholas Goznik (DMB) 16
Jake Goddard Rutherglen 15
Campbell Booth (KSC) 13
Thomas Hernan (Yackandandah) 13
Skip Pieper (Beechworth) 13
Brodie Windham (Tallangatta) 13
Harrison Browne (Thurgoona) 12
Daniel Thirkell (Chiltern) 12
Adam Healy (Tallangatta) 11
Geordie Taylor (Barnawartha) 11
THIRDS MEDAL
Jim Lawson (Yackandandah) 33
Ethan Deery (Chiltern) 28
Andrej Clark (Barnawartha) 18
Judah Hood (Yackandandah) 18
Thomas Johnson (Barnawartha) 17
Cody Spencer (Thurgoona) 16
Kane Scott (Beechworth) 13
Harley Wilson (KSC) 12
Cohen Trujillo (Barnawartha) 12
Eligh Houston-Damic (KSC) 11
FOURTHS MEDAL
Chad Brookes (Chiltern) 38
Eli Sauders (Beechworth) 31
Will McCoy (KSC) 24
Charlie Johnson (KSC) 19
Murray McCabe (KSC) 19
Edward Williams (Thurgoona) 19
Oliver Ackerly (Thurgoona) 14
Jack Ford (Rutherglen) 14
Ned Butters (Barnawartha) 12
Flynn Byrnes-Brown (Chiltern) 12
Shane Kligerman (Mitta) 12
A-GRADE
Rebecca O'Connell (Yack) 26
Hannah Dwyer (Tallangatta) 25
Georgie Attree (KSC) 25
B-GRADE
Joanne Beer (Yack) 20
Talia Paterson (Barnawartha) 20
Narelle Taylor (KSC) 18
C-GRADE
Gemma Berton (Wod. Saints) 32
Rebecca Harris (KSC) 27
17 & UNDER
Tarli Kennett (Mitta) 33
Bella Jarvis (Barnawartha) 27
15 & UNDER
Eliza Roche (Barnawartha) 32
Rahni Dickens (Wahgunyah) 28
13 & UNDER
Arhi Cohen (Mitta) 35
Bridie Lynch (Chiltern) 28
Belle Pfeiffer (Wod. Saints) 28
