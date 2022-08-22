PET cats are a "tremendous pest" and more powers are needed to control them, an Albury councillor says.
David Thurley made the comment at Monday night's council meeting during debate about motions Albury Council will take to the Local Government NSW conference in October.
One of them proposed by Cr Thurley calls on the state government to "enact legislation that gives councils more power to regulate and control cats".
Cr Thurley said the Companion Animals Act "tied councils hands" with the control of cats compared to dogs.
"Cats roam streets day and night and we have no powers to do anything about it, other than talk to the owner and suggest that they might do something about it," he said.
"Cats really are a tremendous pest, not only (killing) native birds but rodents, native small animals.
"Some study that I saw showed that cats can cover about two hectares in a night in their territory and that's out hunting."
Other motions to be put to the conference from Albury Council concern an inland water safety strategy, cutting and eventually eliminating the supply of natural gas to new estates, changing investment guidelines for councils, health services and changing legislation that bans e-scooters from NSW roads.
The investment motion relates to the NSW Treasury Corporation policy requirements making it hard for councils such as Albury to support Border financial institutions such as Hume and WAW banks.
The move to cut natural gas has been proposed by councillors Ashley Edwards and Jess Kellahan out of concern about its impact on climate change.
Council staff drove the call to fast track e-scooter legislation in NSW, arguing legalising them would provide a new form of transport and an alternative in areas that have scarce bus services.
They are legal in the ACT, Queensland and Tasmania.
