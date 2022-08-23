Chiltern dangerman Ethan Boxall has taken out the league's goalkicking title.
Boxall booted 72 goals in 14 matches to average more than five goals and score a comfortable win over Thurgoona's Todd Miller on 62.
Advertisement
Dederang-Mt Beauty duo Nicholas Hynes (60) and Cody Hewat (51) alongside Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Nick Beattie rounded out the top-five.
Boxall returned to his home club last year and has been instrumental in the Swans emerging as a genuine flag contender.
The classy forward finished runner-up in the Tallangatta and District league's Barton medal as a 17-year-old in 2014.
He has been the Swans' main avenue to goal this year after spearhead Mark Doolan missed a large chunk of the season with a calf injury.
ALSO IN SPORT
The dangerous duo are set to have a big say how far the Swans can progress during the finals series.
Doolan won the title last year after making the switch as a permanent forward.
The Swans have boasted the premier forward in the competition for the past three seasons with Ricky Whitehead (2019), Doolan (2021) and now Boxall claiming the title.
Chiltern's Murray Price also won the reserves goalkicking with 65 goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.