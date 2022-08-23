The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ethan Boxall win Tallangatta league goalkicking award with 72 goals

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Boxall is averaging more than five goals a match.

Chiltern dangerman Ethan Boxall has taken out the league's goalkicking title.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.