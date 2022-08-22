FORMER Albury mayor Henk van de Ven "raised his arms to his chest" in a mock stance after he allegedly threatened another candidate during a fiery incident in 2021, Albury Local Court was told on Monday.
Bringing the charge, police alleged van de Ven threatened to punch Mr Hamilton. Mr Hamilton told the court on Monday: "I clearly remember him saying, 'I thought about punching you in the face - how's that for a thought?'"
Witness Charles Mitchell told the court on Monday he saw van de Ven speaking in a raised voice to Mr Hamilton on Smollett Street at 12.50pm on the day of the alleged stoush.
"I heard a raised voice from Henk ... he then stood and stepped away from his chair and raised his arms to his chest," Mr Mitchell said. "It was a mock stance.
"The other gentleman (Ross Hamilton) was walking up and down the pavement."
Six other witnesses gave statements to the court: Detective Kelly Johnson, Geoff Hudson, Di Thomas, Eli Davern, Andrew Barber, and Nicholas Little.
Lawyer Mark Cronin, acting for van de Ven, asked if it was possible his client was merely parodying The Border Mail article and suggesting "that would have made a good story".
"He was trying to make a point that he was angry about the article," Mr Cronin said. "Did it occur to you he was trying to make a point?"
Mr Cronin asked Mr Hamilton if van de Ven had said on the day: "You must have seen The Border Mail article". He continued: "That article on December 1 reported my client's a bully, three days from the election."
"I told him it had nothing to do with me," Mr Hamilton said, then added, "I had seen the article first thing in the morning."
Mr Cronin, addressing Mr Hamilton, said his client had said: "You are an apologist for Kevin Mack and Murray King - you were two to three metres apart."
Mr Hamilton replied: "We were closer than that - it was within striking distance."
Another witness, Geoff Hudson, said he heard van de Ven call Mr Hamilton a Kevin Mack apologist then threaten to punch Mr Hamilton in the face.
"Mr van de Ven's voice was raised ... his tone was angry ... I was shocked," he said.
Witness Di Thomas, a former editor of The Border Mail, said van de Ven had approached her to ask her opinion about the standard of journalism in the article.
"I said it's irrelevant," Ms Thomas said.
She said van de Ven then started to "make his way towards Ross as if to engage with him". "I remember him saying 'I want' - or wanted, I'm not sure about the tense - 'to punch you in the face'," Ms Thomas said. "He said this with a raised voice. I didn't hear the response."
Mr Cronin suggested Ms Thomas was "just hearing bits and pieces of the conversation" from a distance.
"I heard it very clearly - that word 'punch' - it was directed at Ross," Ms Thomas said.
Eli Davern said he arrived at the scene hours after the altercation but spoke with van de Ven who asked him if he had read the article. "I said I have nothing to do with it," he said.
Andrew Barber described van de Ven's behaviour as more agitated than usual.
"I heard an elevated voice - extra loud - he was standing up and yelling at Ross," Mr Barber said. "He called Ross a liar. He said he was an apologist for Murray and Mack."
Nicholas Little said he had heard raised voices and that van de Ven "was quite grumpy".
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the hearing concluded the prosecution's case and that submissions from the defence would be heard on Friday.
