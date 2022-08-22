The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Henk van de Ven's defence says former mayor was parodying Border Mail article

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCUSED: Henk van de Ven, pictured outside the pre-polling booth in Smollett Street in December, 2021, was silent throughout Monday's hearing at Albury Local Court which heard from seven witnesses.

FORMER Albury mayor Henk van de Ven "raised his arms to his chest" in a mock stance after he allegedly threatened another candidate during a fiery incident in 2021, Albury Local Court was told on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.