The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MLHD calls for vigilance among gay, bisexual men after first NSW monkeypox transmission

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
August 22 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAY ALERT: MLHD director of public health Tracey Oakman said those with a higher risk of contracting monkeypox should monitor for symptoms.

Riverina residents who are most at risk of contracting monkeypox have been asked to remain "vigilant" as NSW records the first locally acquired case.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.