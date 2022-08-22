Riverina residents who are most at risk of contracting monkeypox have been asked to remain "vigilant" as NSW records the first locally acquired case.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District director of public health Tracey Oakman said men who have sex with men have the highest risk of contracting the virus.
If they have been overseas, the chance they caught it also increases.
"The risk is still low, but they still need to be vigilant," she said.
"If you do have symptoms, isolate until you speak to a doctor and get diagnosed."
NSW has recorded 42 cases of monkeypox to date, with the first locally acquired case recorded at the weekend.
Symptoms include fevers, body aches, rashes, and legions which can appear within seven to 14 days after skin to skin contact with someone infected with monkeypox.
NSW Health Executive director of health protection Dr Richard Broome said men who have sex with men and have recently returned from overseas should contact their GP for a check-up.
"It is important that people with these symptoms avoid close contact with others, including sexual activity, as condoms are not effective at preventing the transmission of monkeypox," he said.
Ms Oakman said it was difficult to tell how the outbreak was going to progress.
"We're certainly trying to promote being careful," she said.
"But we just have to wait and watch it."
Ms Oakman said those in the high risk categories, including those who are immuno-compromised, can apply to receive the JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine.
For more information visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/monkeypox.aspx
