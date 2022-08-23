New coach Brett Chapman has laid out his blueprint for Wahgunyah to bounce back.
The Lions were in survival mode all year, dodging recess but losing every game by an average of 248 points on their way to the Tallangatta & District League wooden spoon.
However, the appointment of Chapman - the older brother of three-time Geelong premiership player Paul Chapman - is the first step towards what the club hopes will be a brighter 2023.
"I heard Wahgunyah were struggling and I thought I might be able to help," Chapman said.
"I don't mind a challenge and speaking to a couple of people around the club, they seem like they've got good bones.
"They've done a good job to hang in there, which shows they've got a strong committee.
"I went to their presentation and all of their trophy winners were young fellas.
"I got around them and they all want to improve, they're all invested into the club.
"A couple of them made their speeches and mentioned that this was their home and that they weren't going anywhere."
Kane Palmer took out Wahgunyah's best and fairest ahead of James Hepburn and Chapman hopes to build around that nucleus.
"When I was talking to the guys, I told them I wasn't the answer, that they were the answer," Chapman explained.
"They have to commit to training, commit to the club and commit to the team rules.
"It's going to be a numbers game, we're going to need more numbers to be competitive.
"This doubling-up business is no good for anyone, you're defeated before you go out there.
"It's not sustainable and you're just going to burn people out.
"If we can get numbers and people commit to training, we'll implement some game plans and hopefully we'll all be on the same page.
"It'll take a bit of time but there should be improvement next year."
Wahgunyah will report back for pre-season training on November 8, with the club's netballers and volunteers invited to join the footballers for 11 sessions leading into Christmas.
"They've done an outstanding job to keep the boys together this year and to keep such a positive attitude towards their football," Chapman said.
"I've been to a lot of clubs and a lot of presentation days but I can honestly say the joy in the room on Sunday was really well-received.
"So many volunteers came up to me and said 'I'm going to be there on November 8' so I said 'you've made a commitment, you make sure you're there.'
"It's exciting that people are so committed.
"Next year, hopefully, will be different, that people aren't just rocking up to play football, they're working hard on the track to make some changes."
