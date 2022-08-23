Falling tree hits bus near Wangaratta, several patients treated

Multiple people have escaped serious injury after a tree branch fell on the roof of a people mover near Wangaratta.
Emergency services are responding the incident in Oxley.
Advertisement
Police have been told the bus was travelling along Snow Road from Glenrowan towards Oxley when the branch snapped off and dropped onto the roof of the vehicle, causing it to crumple, about 7.30am on Tuesday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The driver of the bus was able to stop and call for help.
"Paramedics are currently treating the passengers, mostly believed to be aged in their 20s, for non-serious injuries," an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said after the incident.
Crews are believed to be clearing the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.