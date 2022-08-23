Region's business leaders encouraged to 'think bigger' Advertising Feature

INSIGHT: The Business Immersion event will have industry experts and special guest speakers providing high-level strategies and insights into how to grow, maximise value and expand businesses. PHOTO: Shutterstock

Leading regional business owners will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and transform their businesses at a two-day event catered to help maximise business operations.



An inaugural event, the ThinkBIGGER Business Immersion is set to be held at The Sebel in Yarrawonga in September.

Presented by RSM and Chris Green, ThinkBIGGER is designed for ambitious business owners with real vision and drive, to learn the systems, processes and thinking required in order to scale their operations.

Over the course of two days, industry experts and special guest Keynote speakers including Mark Bouris and Lisa Curry (OAM), will provide high-level strategies and insights into what it takes to successfully grow, maximise value, and expand operations to allow businesses to scale.

High performance business consultant and joint event organiser Chris Green is excited to get the show on the road.



"We are staging thinkBIGGER at the best venue in Regional Australia to make this as impactful and mind blowing for attendees as possible," Mr Green said.

"We've assembled experts in business, finance, promotion, people management and strategic planning along with incredible guest speakers from business and competitive sport.



"It's going to be a real game changer for those business owners who attend," Mr Green said.

Joint event organiser, Dean Bocquet from Business Advisory firm RSM in Albury, agreed wholeheartedly.



"This is an exciting opportunity for progressive and substantial businesses to be introduced to advanced financial and strategic fundamentals that will lead them into the next generation of operational excellence," Mr Bocquet said.

"We all look forward to spending quality time with quality business leaders and supporting them to establish and achieve their goals".

ThinkBIGGER will be held at the exclusive Sebel Yarrawonga from September 22 to 23..



The event is limited to just 30 business double-passes.



One of the exciting features of this event is the opportunity for intimate interaction and a question and answer session with Australian business icon Mark Bouris, and star Olympian and entrepreneur Lisa Curry (OAM).

From finance and strategic planning to people management and marketing, industry experts will present on ways business owners can expand their thinking, implement strategies and build a culture of high performance within their organisations.

"This is an event not to be missed!" Mr Bocquet said.