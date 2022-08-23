Beck O'Connell has described feeling honoured and grateful after receiving her second consecutive Tallangatta and District Netball Association best and fairest award at the league's vote count on Monday night.
But the star Roo and proud mum was already grinning form ear to ear when her eldest daughter Lizzy, 10, received a vote after stepping up to fill in for Yackandandah's under-13s on two occasions this season.
"My night was made at about 8:30 when her name went up on the board," O'Connell said.
While it's her second TDNA medal, it marked the talented midcourter's fourth A-grade league best and fairest award after claiming a Toni Wilson Medal at Corowa-Rutherglen in 2010 and polling highest as a Crow in the Hume League in 2016.
"It's pretty surreal to receive the award again," she said.
"A huge credit to Georgie (Attree) and Hannah (Dwyer), they're phenomenal players.
"To be able to stand up on stage with such high calibre players like them was very rewarding."
O'Connell missed just one game this season due to her children being in isolation.
"That's probably only the second game I've missed in about 20 years," she said.
"All of the clubs have faced challenges this season and have had to bring players up to fill positions in all grades.
"I think every club has done a phenomenal job to field sides each week, and those teams heading into finals have put an amazing effort in to be able to be consistent across the 18 rounds.
"The fact that we've got an entire season in is a credit to everybody."
Yackandandah finished the home and away season just outside the competition's top five with 10 wins and eight losses.
After having only two players return from last year, O'Connell credited playing coach Justine Willis for the way she led the newly formed group in her debut coaching role.
"She's a true leader and I genuinely look up to her," O'Connell said.
"I think she's a phenomenal person on and off the court.
"She brought a group of girls together who had only just met at the start of the season and it was one of the most enjoyable seasons that I've had in terms of the culture.
"Everyone has been so positive, and she leads that from the top.
"We had a couple of narrow losses and obviously it's disappointing that we're not going into finals, but I think we'll learn from those high pressure, intense matches.
"We'll build and grow and develop from those opportunities and hopefully next year we'll be able to capitalise and put a few things into place that we weren't able to do this year."
O'Connell believes minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Tallangatta will be hard to stop in the coming weeks.
"Obviously anything can happen on grand final day," she said.
The Tallangatta and District Netball Association finals series gets under way at Sandy Creek this weekend, with Tallangatta and Mitta United meeting on Saturday, before Thurgoona and Chiltern go head-to-head on Sunday.
Both matches are predicted to be close encounters, with the Bulldogs and Swans playing out a draw just last weekend.
The Hawks will have the weekend off before returning to face the winner of the first qualifying final.
The league's first grand final since 2019 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 17.
