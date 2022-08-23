Keeley Skepper is ready to embark on her adventure of a lifetime with Carlton in the AFLW.
The 18-year-old, from Wodonga, has put in the hard work during pre-season ahead of the Blues' season-opener against Collingwood on Thursday night.
Skepper, having proved herself with the Murray Bushrangers and then as part of the Vic Country side, was taken as pick 17 in the AFLW Draft in June and is already loving life in the big league.
"Taking this opportunity means everything to me," Skepper said.
"There's a lot of girls who could have been in my spot so I just need to take the opportunity, be professional and keep enjoying it.
"The love of the game doesn't go away for me so enjoying myself, working hard and playing that team game is what I'm really about now.
"It's good to have another 29 players on the list, who are all trying to achieve the same goal.
"It's such a good environment to be in; I'm excited to be at Carlton."
Skepper, who was named Vic Country's MVP at the national championships, recalled the surreal experience of attending Draft night.
"That was amazing," she said.
"Walking to Marvel Stadium, with all the lights on, it was ridiculous.
"When the first 16 pick were going through, my legs were shaking, I was that nervous.
"It was a relief hearing my name called out because it had been a couple of months coming into it, having all those interviews and that waiting period between the Combine and the Draft.
"I was just so excited to get into the club. I was in awe, walking around, seeing Darcy Vescio.
"Me and her are locker buddies so it's ridiculous seeing people like that around.
"I love it; everyone was so welcoming.
"I felt at home as soon as I walked in and I'm glad I landed at Carlton."
Carlton narrowly missed out on finals last season and this year are playing in an expanded competition featuring women's sides from all 18 AFL clubs for the first time.
"I'm not too fussed about getting picked or not because I know it's not a sprint, it's a marathon," Skepper reasoned.
"We do have a pretty strong list so (my aims are) going to training and doing my thing, trying to work hard and earning the respect of the girls, which I feel like I've already done a little bit already.
"I'm not going to get really upset if I don't get picked, I just want to work hard and the games will start coming the more work I put in.
"It has been life-changing but I've been enjoying every minute of it.
"I'm not a whole different person, I'm just going with it and whatever happens, happens I guess."
