The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man on run after police car rammed in South Albury, two arrested

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 23 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man on run after police car rammed in South Albury, two arrested

Police continue to seek the driver of a blue Hyundai after an Albury police car was rammed in South Albury on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.