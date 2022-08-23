Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare will host a fundraiser dinner to celebrate the retirement of its chief executive after more than a decade.
Peter Matthews started with FoodShare in 2010 and saw the organisation through a number of significant events including the rapid expansion of the service throughout COVID-19, the 2019/2020 summer fires, a new community supermarket and a new warehouse facility in Wodonga.
Mr Matthews said the $80 celebratory dinner would be held at La Maison restaurant on the Lincoln Causeway at 6pm on Thursday September 1.
"It's an opportunity for people to come along and have a bit of fun and enjoy a lovely meal at La Maison and hear about the history of FoodShare and the plans for the future as well," he said.
"It will hopefully be a great night and the more the merrier, you're making a contribution to FoodShare, which is really important because FoodShare really has thrived on the involvement of the community and the support we've received from businesses, individuals and close liaison with the other organisations which provide emergency food relief."
Katrina Pawley has taken over as chief executive and said Mr Matthew's biggest achievement was building the service from scratch to where it was now.
"Especially with the responses to the crises the bushfires and COVID, it was definitely never expected and so the way he was able to take food relief services and grow them to support the entire community is tremendous," she said.
"Peter's left quite a legacy."
In the beginning FoodShare would handle about 200,000 kilograms of food a year, but now it handles up to 1.3 million kilograms a year.
The food is delivered to people within a 150 kilometer radius of Albury-Wodonga.
Mr Matthews said his work was motivated by his belief in social equity.
"I believe the wealth of the community should be shared and if there are people who are missing out and find themes in tough times the community should respond and help them," he said.
"Everybody has a right to a healthy diet and food.
"Australia is a very rich country and yet we do have people who miss out so I believe strongly in the equal distribution of wealth so what we can do with FoodShare is make sure no one goes hungry."
To reserve tickets for the fundraiser dinner go to the FoodShare website and book before Friday.
Ms Pawley said all were welcome, whether they knew Mr Matthews or not.
"Come along, have a good night and support Peter for all his tremendous efforts," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
