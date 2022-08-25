A Border dog showing club which often attracted more than 1000 entries to its events has started its revival after being crippled by COVID-19.
Murray Valley Kennel Club last hosted a show in May 2019, but lost all income without exhibitions for two years.
Return shows are planned in Albury on December 30 and 31 and are the only scheduled events on those dates across all of Victoria and NSW.
Chairperson David Lowe said at its peak, shows would put more than $500,000 into the Border economy and he is quietly confident the club can bounce back.
"If it was a business, it would be in liquidation," he said.
"The pandemic was cruel to a whole range of organisations and dog showing in NSW pretty much shut down for 12 months, got going again for about three and shut down for another six.
"For nearly three years, this club had no income at all and had to pay all the affiliation fees and it went broke.
"There's a number of clubs in this general region, but this was always the biggest and most successful. Deniliquin managed to get themselves back on their feet this year, so I jumped in and said, 'let's get Murray Valley back to where it was'.
"It's not only for the interest of dog exhibitors, but also the economy of Albury. Half a million dollars in one weekend, every year, coming into the local economy with people traveling from all over the countryside is huge."
Mr Lowe doesn't believe Albury's annual New Year's Eve trots and fireworks display and the Big Bash cricket match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sports Ground will take away from the dog shows.
"The dog show fraternity is pretty unique and we're trying to attract people from out of town," he said.
"The only thing that we will probably have to be aware of and we've warned people is there's a Big Bash game on and there's the trots, so if you're going to come to Albury for this event, you need to book your accommodation early.
"Dog show people tend to camp and do things like that, but what they all do is they all go out and eat and drink.
"We just want to get the message out there so the business community is aware there's sponsorship opportunities. We're trying to get back up and running an organisation that contributes to the economy in Albury."
Mr Lowe hoped the club could get enough money in the bank to be in a strong financial position.
"We've already been allocated show dates in May 2023, so the aim is to get ourselves in a position where we can actually run those shows without having to be overly aggressive in terms of getting sponsorship," he added.
"Hopefully the people that join us in December will see the benefit in joining us again down the track."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
