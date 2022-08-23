Newly crowned Barton medallist Scott Meyer says winning the league's highest individual honour won't weigh heavily on his playing future.
He is yet to commit to the Swans for next season and admits his stellar career is at the crossroads.
Meyer said his immediate focus was helping the Swans win their maiden flag in the competition since crossing from the Ovens and King league in 2003.
"Winning the medal won't be a factor at all in what I do next season to be honest," Meyer said.
"I will just see how the next four weeks unfold and make a call once the season is over.
"If we are lucky enough to win the flag, it could be tempting to retire on the ultimate high and that's what I have to weigh up.
"If we lose then it could be motivating to play again because there would be some unfinished business."
Despite being in the twilight of his career, Meyer said his body coped relatively well with the rigours of the season after playing 17 of 18 matches.
"On the surface, it may look like my body is holding up well each week," he said.
"But it can be a bit of a struggle some weeks to get up for the following Saturday.
"Not only physically but mentally as well.
"As good as footy has been to me, there is more to life and is a factor that I'm weighing up at the moment.
"But no decision has been made and I'll figure it all out when the season is done."
In a thrilling vote count, Meyer held off Dederang-Mt Beauty midfielder Elliott Powell by two votes.
Powell came storming home after trailing Myer by nine votes at the half-way point of the count.
But Meyer's consistency proved to be the difference after polling in 15 of the 17 matches he played.
Powell could consider himself unlucky not to win.
Meyer polled 33 votes to equal Cam McNeill as the highest vote-getter in Barton medal history.
"I was a bit nervous when Elliott reeled off five best on ground displays and was coming hard with three rounds to go," Meyer said.
"I think overall it was a bit of a talking point of how many players polled so well.
"Cam (Fendyk) and Scott (Spencer) got 26 and 25 votes which would be enough to win it most years.
"I was definitely surprised to poll in so many matches and my goal at the start of the year was to try and play every match.
"I think being able to play every week helps with that consistency."
Meyer said the celebrations were fairly subdued with a big month of footy ahead of him.
He also paid tribute to the league on hosting an enjoyable night.
"I thought the night was really run well because the league had a fair bit to get through," he said.
