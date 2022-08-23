Riverina accommodation providers have welcomed being booked out for the week of the Henty Machinery Field Days, after the event was cancelled the past two years.
The Field Days, which run in the third week of September each year, are expected to attract up to 50,000 visitors to the region, who will spend their money in the region supporting hospitality and accommodation providers who've struggled through COVID.
Holbrook's Jolly Swagman Motel is about a 30 minute drive to Henty and owner Jason Brough said the agricultural event would have a huge impact on business.
"We're completely booked out from the Sunday through to the Thursday," he said.
Mr Brough said the motel's 10 rooms had filled fast, with inquiries for the Field Days starting around Februrary, and still coming.
"They're saying they can't get accommodation anywhere, they've been trying everywhere," he said.
Mr Brough said many people were already booking now for next year's Field Days.
The strong bookings have filled the first time motel owner, who used to be a primary school teacher and then a strata property manager in Newcastle, with confidence entering the industry after COVID.
"I always wanted to do it and the opportunity came by so I took it," he said.
"I didn't know anything about Holbrook, had never heard anything about it, I do now, I'm really enjoying being here and living here, I'm excited about Henty, everyone is abuzz around town and excited to be a part of it.
"We've been pretty much got a full house for a couple of weeks now...it's going really well.
"I've had one cancellation since we took over for COVID."
Henty Bed and Breakfast owner Trudie McCarthy was similarly booked out, but feeling less confident after COVID.
Ms McCarthy said her 13 rooms were booked out by June.
"We started getting them around March...we're normally booked out by February, but I think people were holding off a little bit just to make sure it (the Field Days) was going to go ahead," she said.
"There's usually the four days of Field Days, but this year everyone is sticking to three, whereas we usually have people staying that extra day just to have that nice relaxing night and a meal."
Ms McCarthy said the bookings would still make a huge financial difference for the business.
"We've already started getting in the deposits for the rooms...which is fantastic," she said.
Of the five years Ms McCarthy has owned the B and B, two of those were COVID years.
"It was pretty bad, we had to shut down, it wasn't just the loss of the Field Days just no one was out and about and we were frightened," she said.
"Then the year before that it was the fires, we still had the Field Days, but we lost of lot of business in the years before that.
"It was hard, because you don't know what's going to happen."
Ms McCarthy said despite the boost from the Field Days and the slowly increasing travel, she was considering leaving the accommodation industry.
"I was one of the businesses that just fell through the crack with grants and things like that, we just couldn't get any funding."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
