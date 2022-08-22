Poppy Wyatt cannot wait to get a chance to test out her ninja warrior skills with her Wodonga schoolmates.
That will happen next year when work is completed on a new adventure playground at Belvoir Park.
Details of the $1.1 million project were revealed Tuesday by Wodonga deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer, who was joined by Year 4 students from Victory Lutheran College to launch the project.
Children were asked what play equipment they wanted to see included in the playground expansion, which Cr Simpfendorfer said was "designed by children, for children".
"It's terrific to be able to deliver the new playground as designed by the people who'll use it - the city's children and their families," he said.
"It's really exciting this has been a kid-driven and community-driven project that will be able to take Belvoir Park to the next level."
Poppy said she couldn't wait for the adventures she will have with her friends.
"It's going to be a heap of fun at the new playground," Poppy said.
Fellow student Eliza Harding, 10, said she was excited about the ninja warrior course.
"I'm really excited to bring my friends here," Eliza said.
Chelsea Thorneycroft said she, too, was most excited for the ninja course.
"I can't wait to see everyone play," Chelsea said.
Work is expected to begin next month and be completed by April.
The playground will have two flying foxes and a ninja warrior adventure obstacle course that was a top vote by the community.
Other features to attract votes were rock climbing, a climbing frame, a dual-slide tower and multi-combo unit.
Cr Simpfendorfer said all the top five choices would be included in the upgrade.
"Wodonga children chose the flying fox as their most wanted piece of play equipment," he said.
"So we're going to give them a double flying fox for twice as much fun."
Additionally he said the existing playground at Belvoir Park would remain so that more children of all ages could have fun and be safe.
"We heard clearly the connection people have with Belvoir Park and their love for this wonderful open space," he said.
