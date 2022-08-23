Wangaratta Sports Precinct will host the 2022 T20 Cricket World Cup Preparation Tournament this October.
Over three days, 60 cricketers from Melbourne academy and Namibia, Scotland and Lahore international cricket teams will converge upon the region through Significant Sporting Events Program funding, which aims also to boost community engagement, stimulate local economies and showcase regions.
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes encouraged the community to attend the free events while the World Cup's competitors were in town.
"When competitors, support teams, families and spectators come to town, the benefits are felt right across the community," Ms Symes said.
"I'm delighted the Victorian government is helping bring the best cricketers to Wangaratta," she said.
The Wangaratta 2022 T20 Cricket World Cup Preparation Tournament is one of 16 sports events funded to date under the Victorian Government's Significant Sporting Events Program.
The announcement comes after Wangaratta was overlooked as sports hosts for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in April, a snub mayor Dean Rees attributed to the city's distance from Melbourne.
Cr Rees welcomed the T20 news from Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos on behalf of the community and Wangaratta Council.
"Events are a key priority for council, and we are pleased to see the community engaging with a wide range of opportunities on offer," said Cr Rees.
