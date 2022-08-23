Get out your zip tie helmets and hats, swooping season is nearly here

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning is reminding North East residents to beware swooping native birds this Spring.
Birds such as magpies and masked lapwings may begin swooping during breeding season, but residents can take steps to be safe.
DELWP senior wildlife projects officer Therese Davis said some native birds swoop to defend their eggs and young for the six to eight weeks until they leave the nest.
"Swooping can catch us by surprise, but it is normal behaviour for some territorial birds," she said.
"Swooping is basically a scare tactic to warn people and animals not to come near their nesting young.
"Birds may swoop people or animals, so be mindful of your dogs too."
Tips to avoid being swooped:
All Victorian native wildlife is protected by law, and it is illegal to harass or harm native birds and other wildlife without authorisation.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
