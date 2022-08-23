SAILOR turned Albury councillor Alice Glachan has welcomed the city extending its alcohol-free zone to cover a military memorial.
The ex-Australian navy instructor was speaking at Monday night's council meeting where the altered zone was endorsed.
Advertisement
"It's important to be able to include that space within the scope of this work because it is an area that needs to be respected by our community and unfortunately it's in a location that has not lent itself to that respect in the past," Cr Glachan said.
"This will assist with that."
Others change included in the fresh area include the railway station precinct and the whole of Young Street to ensure no alcohol can be consumed opposite the Astor Hotel.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The altered area will be in operation from December 24 this year to Christmas Day 2026, with a review to occur before it expires to determine if it continues beyond the end date.
An unaltered Lavington alcohol-free zone was also approved for the same period, while the non-consumption of beer, wine and spirits in Noreuil Park on Australia Day has been extended to other Murray River parks.
Councillor Jess Kellahan raised concerns about some signs for the areas being obscured and asked for a review from staff to ensure it is sufficient and adequate.
Council deputy chief executive business growth and community Tracey Squire confirmed that would occur.
She added that artwork, associated with the signage, would also be examined.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.